Elbert County boy killed in RV crash at Yellowstone National Park

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A 13-year-old Colorado boy was killed and his twin brother was seriously injured in a recreational vehicle crash in Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says the rental RV crashed on South Entrance Road near Lewis Falls on Tuesday evening. KTWO-AM in Casper reports Nathaniel Ullom, of Elizabeth, Colorado, died at the scene, and his brother Phillip was flown to a hospital in Idaho.

The boys’ father was taken to a hospital in Jackson.

Veress says the RV was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No other information was released.

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/

