COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted Thursday morning that lanes of Galley Road will be closed for much of the day due to a water main break.

The break is affecting eastbound traffic on Galley Road between Circle Drive and Tia Juana Street. All eastbound lanes will be shut down while crews make repairs.

CSU advises drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the area. Eastbound drivers can take Palmer Park Boulevard and Platte Avenue to get around it.