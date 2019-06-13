CSPD looking for suspect accused of threatening neighbor with sword

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police are looking for a man accused of threatening to kill his neighbor with a sword Wednesday evening.

CSPD said they’re looking for 39-year-old Alfredo Macedo, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said he may also be known as Alfredo Gonzalez. Police have not yet released a photo or description of him.

Police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and responded to a home in the 2800 block of Tumblewood Grove, which is located near the intersection of Carmel Drive and Monterey Road.

Officers said they surrounded Macdeo’s home, but they later learned he wasn’t inside. After getting a search warrant, they recovered multiple swords at the scene. Macedo is wanted on a warrant for felony menacing.

If you see Macedo, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.