CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

GOLDEN – Colorado State Patrol was able to save a fawn that was born shortly after a motorcycle hit and killed its mother Thursday morning on I-70.

CSP Golden tweeted photos of the newborn fawn shortly after it was born. Troopers said the person riding the motorcycle wasn’t hurt, but unfortunately, the mother and another fawn were hit and killed.

The troopers were able to deliver the fawn at the scene of the crash, which happened several miles west of Genesee.

CSP said Colorado Parks and Wildlife was on its way to pick up the newborn deer. In a tweet, CSP said “Good luck little guy!”