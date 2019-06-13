Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

fawn-fixed
Photo courtesy of @CSP_Golden

GOLDEN – Colorado State Patrol was able to save a fawn that was born shortly after a motorcycle hit and killed its mother Thursday morning on I-70.

CSP Golden tweeted photos of the newborn fawn shortly after it was born. Troopers said the person riding the motorcycle wasn’t hurt, but unfortunately, the mother and another fawn were hit and killed.

The troopers were able to deliver the fawn at the scene of the crash, which happened several miles west of Genesee.

CSP said Colorado Parks and Wildlife was on its way to pick up the newborn deer. In a tweet, CSP said “Good luck little guy!”

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

9:00 am
CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

8:59 am
Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault

8:20 am
2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake
News

2 dead as plane crashes into Florida lake

CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother
Covering Colorado

CSP troopers save fawn after motorcyclist hits and kills mother

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault
Covering Colorado

Golden police: 2 transients targeted in beating that mirror unsolved January assault

Scroll to top
Skip to content