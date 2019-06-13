CPW: Elderly woman seriously injured after surprised mother mule deer attacks her

CRAIG, Colo. — A mother mule deer will be euthanized for public safety after it attacked an elderly woman walking her dog Wednesday afternoon.

The 85-year-old woman was walking with her dog in Craig city limits around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when they ran into a mother mule deer and her two fawns.

The mother deer attacked and injured the woman. She was transported to Craig Hospital with serious injuries.

CPW officers said they believe the doe was unusually aggressive because she was surprised and had her babies with her. Doe attacks are rare, but the animals can be dangerous when aggressive, CPW said.

Around 8 p.m., staff located and captured the doe and her fawns. In accordance with agency policy and because of the animal’s aggressive behavior, CPW said it will put the animal down. The fawns will be taken to a local rehabilitation facility.

The doe’s body will be brought to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab for a full necropsy.

In the wake of this incident, CPW is reminding Craig residents that there is a large mule deer population in the area, and they should never approach wildlife, especially females with offspring.

Author: Stephanie Butzer