Tick warning: Numbers up in Colorado

It is looking like there is a higher number of ticks this year in Colorado this year. Based on what we’re hearing from healthcare providers and people who spend lots of time outdoors, there do seem to be more ticks than usual around this season,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. An exact reason is not known, but it could be related to the wetter than normal springs in Colorado.

It is reason for caution because some ticks can carry diseases dangerous even deadly to people. “When there’s more tick exposures, there’s an increased risk of exposure to the diseases that ticks can carry,” said Herlihy.

When returning home after time outside it is a good idea to do a self-check for ticks. Also check your pets. If symptoms like fever, headaches or rash show-up after spotting a tick, contact a doctor.