Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

PUEBLO – If you need money, a group in Pueblo wants to help.

The United Way of Pueblo County just received about $80,000 from the federal government.

This money is meant to help people who are facing hunger or homelessness.

News5 spoke to a woman who says this funding is very important to the community because Pueblo is seeing an increased need so she says the extra dollars will allow the agencies to better serve its citizens.

If you want to apply for this, contact Pueblo County United Way or go their website.

The application deadline is July 10th at noon.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Keeping your pets safe this summer

Keeping your pets safe this summer

5:46 pm
United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

5:43 pm
Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents

Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents

5:02 pm
Keeping your pets safe this summer
Covering Colorado

Keeping your pets safe this summer

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant
Covering Colorado

United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents
Covering Colorado

Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents

Scroll to top
Skip to content