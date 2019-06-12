United Way of Pueblo receives federal grant

PUEBLO – If you need money, a group in Pueblo wants to help.

The United Way of Pueblo County just received about $80,000 from the federal government.

This money is meant to help people who are facing hunger or homelessness.

News5 spoke to a woman who says this funding is very important to the community because Pueblo is seeing an increased need so she says the extra dollars will allow the agencies to better serve its citizens.

If you want to apply for this, contact Pueblo County United Way or go their website.

The application deadline is July 10th at noon.