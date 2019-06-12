Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Reveille Fire in Huerfano County grows to nearly 100 acres

HUERFANO COUNTY – The Reveille Wildfire burning in Huerfano County, north of Gardner, grew nearly 50 acres overnight.

The blaze is now close to 100 acres in size.

Firefighters have set up spike camps as a safety measure. These camps are used to provide basic supplies to wildland firefighters.

Fire crews and a helicopter are still putting in long hours to try and contain the flames.

“Here on the west siden we have crews that were inserted today. They are monitoring the fire threat, assessing what they can do to get the fire out to the line so we can get it controlled there and contained,” said …

The fire was started by lightning over a week ago in the Reveille Canyon.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
