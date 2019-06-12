Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pueblo Rescue Mission receives money for permanent homeless shelter

PUEBLO – A group that helps the homeless in Pueblo just got a major boost in money.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission got $1.3 million from the state to help renovate the old Wayside Cross building on Fourth Street into a permanent homeless shelter.

“Yesterday, the lady that is the head of the State Housing Board said I’ve never seen quite a reaction like you did. They thought they would have to pick me up off the floor. I was stunned. I am just so grateful,” said Kathy Klein with the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

The next step for the mission is to raise about $400,000 for operational costs. The group hopes to have the shelter open by the end of the year.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
