Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

COLORADO SPRINGS – An east side Colorado Springs neighborhood continues to fight to preserve open space.

The Springs Ranch Golf Course is going to be sold and Classic Homes is interested in taking over the property and building houses there, something nearby residents are against.

On Wednesday night Classic Homes held another public meeting to update neighbors and let them know it plans to submit it’s rezoning proposal to the city in August.

Doug Stimple, chief executive officer of Classic Homes, said, “It’s not a protected status so you ask me how can I do this? I’m doing this because somebody’s going to do it. In my opinion I think we’ll do it well.”

Lou Morales, a resident of Springs Ranch, said, “If we can find more information to give the city evidence to give a proper evaluation of the land use permit that’ll be great.”

A final meeting with Classic Homes will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Creekside Success Center at 3850 Pony Tracks Drive.