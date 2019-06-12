Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

MONUMENT — A big celebration is in the works for the town of Monument, recognizing the town’s 140 year history.

This coming Saturday, June 15th, there will be a community celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Limbach Park located at 151 Front Street.

All are welcome, free of admission, to enjoy live music by Latigo, family-friendly games, a pie eating contest as well as walking tours to showcase the history of Monument.

The Monument Police Explorer Post will also have a dunk tank and snow cones to help raise money for their program.

In addition there will also be an announcement of the Spirit of Monument award at 11:00 a.m. to recognize a person who has demonstrated generosity of spirit, dedication to service and support for the community.

Monument was first incorporated as a town on June 2nd, 1879 and held their first Town meeting on July 3rd, 1879.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
More News
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

4:06 pm
CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

3:35 pm
Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

2:13 pm
Monument celebrates 140 years as a town
Covering Colorado

Monument celebrates 140 years as a town

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect
Covering Colorado

CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver
Covering Colorado

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content