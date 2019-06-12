Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law critically injured in a crash in Denver

DENVER- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers’ son-in-law is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Denver.

Our partner Denver7 reports the accident happened at the intersection of East Colfax Ave. and Colorado Blvd. early Sunday morning.

The suspect, 36-year-old Jeffery Sloan, was driving a stolen Jeep westbound on Colfax Ave. at about 80 mph when he ran a red light, crashing into an Uber. That’s according to a probable cause statement from police. A witness told police Sloan left the scene after the crash.

Mayor Suthers’ son-in-law, 45-year-old Mark Karla, was a passenger in that Uber. He suffered massive brain trauma. Karla is currently at Denver Health Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the Uber, whose name hasn’t been released, later died at a hospital.

Sloan is facing felony charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

