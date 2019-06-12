Man involved in pursuit arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents

COLORADO SPRINGS – A man who led authorities on a pursuit on Hwy 24. is now in custody. 49-year-old Christopher James Allen has been arrested for leaving the scene of multiple accidents and other charges.

Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit was conduction a traffic stop with Colorado State Patrol in the area of Hwy. 24 on Ute Pass.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by Allen was speeding, weaving and cutting across multiple lanes. Allen failed to pull over and continued driving westbound on Ute Pass, where he allegedly struck a utility trailer that was being towed by a pick-up truck.

According to officials, Allen later struck a Hwy. divider causing the vehicle to lose control. Allen then sped off again. A pursuit happened after Allen side-swiped an unmarked El Paso County Sheriff’s vehicle. The pursuit ended in a two-vehicle accident at eastbound Hwy. 24 and 31st Street when Allen crashed into a vehicle that wasn’t involved in the pursuit. Allen then fled the scene on foot.

After about 45 minutes of search, Colorado Springs police found Allen and took him into custody.

Allen was arrested on multiple outstanding felony warrants and faces additional charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Felony Eluding, DUID, multiple counts of Reckless Endangerment, Leaving the Scene of multiple accidents, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

One civilian was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. No law enforcement agents were injured.

If you were traveling westbound Hwy. 24 just before 10 a.m. Wednesday near Cave of the Winds and were pulling a utility trailer carrying equipment, the Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with you to see if your vehicle has any damage.