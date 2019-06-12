Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday

Grandson asking for birthday cards for grandfather’s 100th birthday (Photo by: Geoff Walter)

DENVER – A Colorado man is celebrating a birthday milestone and his grandson needs your help to make this birthday extra special.

Geoff Walter posted on Facebook that his grandfather, Frank Cunningham, is turning 100 on June 29. Walter says one of Cunningham’s favorite things is to receive greeting cars.

“Nothing would surprise and delight him more than to open a pile of birthday cards and remember that there are people in the world who are thinking of him,” Walter wrote our partner Denver7.

So Walter is asking people to send 100 birthday cards in honor of his grandfather’s 100th birthday.

Cunningham is a WWII veteran and he now lives in an assisted living home. He has suffered two strokes.

If you would like to send a card, mail it to :

Frank K. Cunningham
c/o Clermont Park
2480 S. Clermont St., Suite 281
Denver, CO 80222

  • Grandson asking for birthday cards for grandfather's 100th birthday (Photo by: Geoff Walter)

(Denver7’s Kurt Sevits contributed to this story)

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
2018 Coroner’s Report: A full breakdown of what impacted El Paso County

2018 Coroner’s Report: A full breakdown of what impacted El Paso County

11:26 am
Colorado Snotel sites are reporting extreme snow pack values, do they matter this time of year?

Colorado Snotel sites are reporting extreme snow pack values, do they matter this time of year?

11:19 am
Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday

Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday

10:43 am
2018 Coroner’s Report: A full breakdown of what impacted El Paso County
Digital Original

2018 Coroner’s Report: A full breakdown of what impacted El Paso County

Colorado Snotel sites are reporting extreme snow pack values, do they matter this time of year?
Covering Colorado

Colorado Snotel sites are reporting extreme snow pack values, do they matter this time of year?

Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday
Covering Colorado

Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday

Scroll to top
Skip to content