Man asking people to send 100 birthday cards for his grandfather’s 100th birthday

DENVER – A Colorado man is celebrating a birthday milestone and his grandson needs your help to make this birthday extra special.

Geoff Walter posted on Facebook that his grandfather, Frank Cunningham, is turning 100 on June 29. Walter says one of Cunningham’s favorite things is to receive greeting cars.

“Nothing would surprise and delight him more than to open a pile of birthday cards and remember that there are people in the world who are thinking of him,” Walter wrote our partner Denver7.

So Walter is asking people to send 100 birthday cards in honor of his grandfather’s 100th birthday.

Cunningham is a WWII veteran and he now lives in an assisted living home. He has suffered two strokes.

If you would like to send a card, mail it to :

Frank K. Cunningham

c/o Clermont Park

2480 S. Clermont St., Suite 281

Denver, CO 80222















(Denver7’s Kurt Sevits contributed to this story)