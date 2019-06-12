Keeping your pets safe this summer

SOUTHERN COLORADO – Hazards are out there for our pets this time of year.

Dogs can get ticks from going through brush and tall grasses, causing tick paralysis, weakness and even bringing them back to humans. Sometimes, the symptoms are hard to notice.

”Over time they can cause diseases, like sudden bleeding, but that takes a little while to develop, so there may be no symptoms initially when those ticks attach,” said Dr. Gabriella Lester from Dublin Animal Clinic.

Dogs can also get into mushrooms that can make them sick.

Experts suggest you check your yards for the fungi and keep your dog on a leash when you are going through wooded areas.