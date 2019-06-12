Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

FORT CARSON – If you’re hearing loud booms in Penrose or Pueblo West, you’ll likely be hearing them for much of the summer.

Fort Carson announced Monday that it will be conducting ongoing artillery firing exercises through September. Army officials said in a statement that people living near the Mountain Post can expect to see more dust and hear those booms this summer.

That statement went on to say:

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

If you have a noise complaint, you can call Fort Carson Public Affairs at (719) 526-9849.