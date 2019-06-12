Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

Fort Carson Gate

FORT CARSON – If you’re hearing loud booms in Penrose or Pueblo West, you’ll likely be hearing them for much of the summer.

Fort Carson announced Monday that it will be conducting ongoing artillery firing exercises through September. Army officials said in a statement that people living near the Mountain Post can expect to see more dust and hear those booms this summer.

That statement went on to say:

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

If you have a noise complaint, you can call Fort Carson Public Affairs at (719) 526-9849.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

9:56 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Scroll to top
Skip to content