PUEBLO – The Pueblo Fire Department has confirmed there is a fire on the Evraz property in Pueblo.

The department said Evraz has its own fire crew and they are responding. The Pueblo Fire Department is on standby to assist.

News 5 viewers have sent in pictures showing the fire is putting off a large plume of black smoke. At this time, no further information is available.

