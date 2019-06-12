CSPD seeks public’s assistance in locating armed and dangerous murder suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

According to CSPD, homicide detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Christopher Freeman Jr., of Colorado Springs. He is wanted for Murder in the Second Degree.

CSPD said Freeman is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred May 29th at a Colorado Springs apartment complex in the 200 block of North Murray Blvd. On that date, officers arrived at the apartment and found a deceased man outside of the complex.

That man has been identified as 46-year-old James Quilter of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, Christopher Freeman should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach but rather call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.