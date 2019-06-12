Colorado Springs Airport Receives “Colorado Airport of the Year” Award

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Airport has been named the 2019 Colorado Airport of the Year. The award was given to them by the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics last week in Greeley.

An airport that receives the award demonstrate values that fall in line with the CDOT Division of Aeronautics mission to advance a safe, efficient, and an effective statewide air and space system through collaboration, investment, and advocacy.

On April 16, 2018, the Colorado Springs Airport main terminal suffered extensive damage following a fire that caused around $5.6 million in damage.

A 2013 Economic Impact Study of Colorado airports, the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport was responsible for supporting 27,721 jobs, producing over $1.7 billion in annual payroll while generating $3.7 billion in overall annual economic output.