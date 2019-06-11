Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

PUEBLO – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in Pueblo West.

The Sheriffs’ Office said deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of W. Magnum Dr. just before 8 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead a short time later. A suspect was “quickly apprehended and taken into custody,” according to the Sheriffs’ Office.

There is no threat to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office said the details that led up to the shooting are still being investigated. Residents can expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.