Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

W. Magnum Dr. shooting
Pueblo Co Sheriff’s Office investigation a shooting on W. Magnum Drive that claimed one man’s life on June 10, 2019.

PUEBLO – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in Pueblo West.

The Sheriffs’ Office said deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of W. Magnum Dr. just before 8 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead a short time later. A suspect was “quickly apprehended and taken into custody,” according to the Sheriffs’ Office.

There is no threat to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office said the details that led up to the shooting are still being investigated. Residents can expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

6:38 am
Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week

6:14 am
Four wounded in Aurora shooting

Four wounded in Aurora shooting

5:45 am
Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week
Weather

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week

Four wounded in Aurora shooting
Covering Colorado

Four wounded in Aurora shooting

Scroll to top
Skip to content