State crews working to prevent flooding in Lake City

LAKE CITY – The Department of Fire Prevention and Control is in Lake City, on the western slope, working to prevent flooding.

Lake City has already installed one berm along Henson Creek with the goal of keeping the water out of town, and another berm in front of historic homes. Officials say the debris from avalanches is their main concern.

“What we’ve got is all the debris from these avalanches is going to come down, not all of it, but some of it is going to come down in the water and that has the potential to create natural dams,” says Michael Davis of the Hinsdale Unified Coordination Group.

If a natural dams occurs, the city is worried the water will begin to over flow into town.

Fire Prevention and Control is working to cut trees down into smaller pieces so they don’t get stuck when they fall into the creek.