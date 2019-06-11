Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing an important reminder with the community to leave wild animals alone, especially newborns.

This week officer Sarah Watson was called onto rescue a week-old fawn that someone had picked up and orphaned, rather than leaving it where its mother left it while she went to feed.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s Sarah Watson holds a fawn someone picked up because they thought it was in danger.Community members may often see young wildlife, seemingly abandoned, and think they need rescue, but more often than not mothers leave their offspring in a safe location while they wander off to find food.

Parks & Wildlife officers say in this case the fawn is now orphaned because it was removed from its environment and had to be sent to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Wetmore run by Tom and Cec Sanders.

The Sanders will raise the fawn until it is old enough to survive on its own in the wild.