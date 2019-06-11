Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing an important reminder with the community to leave wild animals alone, especially newborns.

This week officer Sarah Watson was called onto rescue a week-old fawn that someone had picked up and orphaned, rather than leaving it where its mother left it while she went to feed.

CPW Baby Deer

Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s Sarah Watson holds a fawn someone picked up because they thought it was in danger.Community members may often see young wildlife, seemingly abandoned, and think they need rescue, but more often than not mothers leave their offspring in a safe location while they wander off to find food.

Parks & Wildlife officers say in this case the fawn is now orphaned because it was removed from its environment and had to be sent to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Wetmore run by Tom and Cec Sanders.

The Sanders will raise the fawn until it is old enough to survive on its own in the wild.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash

