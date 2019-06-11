Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Southern Colorado is getting another Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The chicken finger joint opened up its first Colorado Springs location in May near Academy Blvd. and Woodmen Road. Now, Raising Cane’s has broken ground on its second location. This one will be at Powers Blvd. and Barnes Road.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Colorado and can’t wait to open a second Raising Cane’s in Colorado Springs,” said Area Leader of Restaurants, Michael Godown. “We are excited to assemble an incredible crew to join us in sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area and look forward to getting more involved with schools and organizations throughout the community.”

The location is expected to be up and running by October. This will be the ninth Raising Cane’s in Colorado. The new restaurant plans on hiring 90 crewmembers for multiple locations.