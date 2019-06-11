Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

May weather brings rare dip to visitor numbers at Springs tourist spots

“We have had record visitation steadily increasing since 2015,” said Dolores Davos with Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. Only the start of the 2019 tourism is a threat to the streak. It was warm on Tuesday in Southern Colorado, but unusually cool temperatures through May caused a dip in local tourism numbers.

Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak are the two most visited spots in Colorado Springs. Both saw a year to year visitor decrease for the months of May. “We definitely think the weather has effected visitation,” said Davis, “For the same time period last year we are down about two to three percent.”At Pikes Peak Highway the number of visitors for May 2018 was 55,569 this year there is a decrease of nearly 5,000.

The decrease is more intrigue than concern. The are so many people showing up on warm days another record year is still possible. “With the nice weather coming and summer arriving, I think we can make that up pretty quickly.”

Bill Folsom

Bill Folsom

Bill Folsom is a reporter at KOAA News 5 in Southern Colorado
More News
May weather brings rare dip to visitor numbers at Springs tourist spots

May weather brings rare dip to visitor numbers at Springs tourist spots

6:43 pm
C-DOT provides update on “Gap” project

C-DOT provides update on “Gap” project

6:37 pm
Firefighters making progress on Reveille Fire in remote Huerfano County

Firefighters making progress on Reveille Fire in remote Huerfano County

5:28 pm
May weather brings rare dip to visitor numbers at Springs tourist spots
Covering Colorado

May weather brings rare dip to visitor numbers at Springs tourist spots

C-DOT provides update on “Gap” project
Covering Colorado

C-DOT provides update on “Gap” project

Firefighters making progress on Reveille Fire in remote Huerfano County
Covering Colorado

Firefighters making progress on Reveille Fire in remote Huerfano County

Scroll to top
Skip to content