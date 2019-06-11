Man’s win in contest helping clear damage from Black Forest Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS – It’s now been 6 years since the Black Forest Fire burned through Southern colorado. News5’s Shayla Girardin brings us the story of one man is doing everything he can to restore the community.

Out of hundreds of applicants, Neil Behnke was a finalist in the John Deere ‘Small Machines, Big Impact’ competition.

He was using his personal truck to help folks clear the area for years. And for his win in the contest, he chose to take home a tractor that helps the community remove trees safer and faster.

“Before it was manual labor. It was people picking it up off the ground and feeding it into a chipper load after load. Now we own a piece of equipment that the machine will just mulch over the trees and the slash, ” explains Behnke.

Black Forest Fire

14,280 acres burned

500+ homes destroyed

2 people killed

The evacuation zone during the 9 days to contain the fire included more than 94,000 acres where 13,000 homes stood and 38,000 people lived.