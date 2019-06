PUEBLO – Funding has been approved to put in a permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo.

The city did not have a permanent shelter during the last cold season.

News 5 has learned from City Councilman Mark Aliff that the State Housing Board is awarding $1.3 million to the Pueblo Rescue Mission to renovate the old “Wayward Cross” building on 4th Street.

News 5 will continue to track this story and bring you the latest once we learn more.