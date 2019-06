HUERFANO COUNTY – A wildfire is still burning in a remote forest area in Huerfano County.

The blaze is about 10 miles north of Gardner, near Reveille Canyon.

Lightning started the fire, which broke out about a week ago and has now grown to about 75 acres. It’s burning trees, grass, and brush along the forest floor.

Helicopters have been used to give firefighters a better look and they’re gaining in their efforts to circle the area of the fire with control lines.