DENVER – Why did the geese cross the interstate? We don’t know but Denver police were there to help them Monday afternoon.

Our partner Denver7 reports the geese were northbound on I-25 at Alameda. Police say the animals waddled across the highway and decided to help them.

As you can see by the pictures, posted by Denver7’s Jayson Luber, a police car directed the geese over to the northbound right lane on I-25 after Alameda.