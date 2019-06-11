CPW reminds us to be safe while hiking and camping in bear country

COLORADO – Now that the weather has finally warmed up it’s time to go camping!

Now that camping season is here, Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind us to be careful in bear country.

The agency says living outside requires extra vigilance on our part to protect food, property, and ourselves. Unclean campsites are targets for bears and thus storing and discarding food or trash in bear-proof containers is imperative to reducing contact risk.

CPW says it’s also a good idea to hike in groups and make some noise.

”Definitely hike with friends and carry on conversations. You know, if a bear hears you, a bear is

certainly going to leave the area, most likely before you even get there,” said Ranger Mitchell Martin with Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

Of course, never store food in tents. If you’re confronted by a bear, make yourself look big, don’t run, and if attacked, fight back.

You can find more information on living safely in bear country here: Camping & Hiking in Bear Country