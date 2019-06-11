Community saves injured goat in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE – When a goat was in trouble, Colorado communities came together to help the poor animal and save his life.

Last week, people in Lafayette spotted a badly injured goat running around town. So they captured the animal and brought him to veterinarians at Colorado State University.

His leg injury was so severe, that his leg had to be amputated. The veterinarians said it was the best chance for the goat to survive.

“Even though he lost a leg, he is going to have safety, food, vet care and love for the rest of his life. And as you can see, he’s making friends already. God gave him three legs, and a spare, and we just got rid of the spare,” said Andrea Davis, from Broken Shovels Animal Sanctuary.

Complete strangers came together to raise the money to pay for the costly surgery.

The goat, who has been named Lafayette, is starting a new life at an animal sanctuary in Henderson.