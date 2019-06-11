C-DOT provides update on “Gap” project

DOUGLAS COUNTY – CDOT provided an update Tuesday on the I-25 “Gap” project between Castle Rock and Monument.

The project is expanding the number of lanes while trying to keep traffic moving.

The “Gap” is one of the most congested parts of I-25 and is getting a lot busier now that 18 miles of roadway are under construction. CDOT issued a reminder Tuesday to be aware of the construction zone and other drivers around you.

“The leading cause of crashes on this corridor before construction and now during construction is following too closely,” said Tamara Rollison with CDOT.

This coming weekend is the beginning of the Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur and a majority of the traffic comes from I-25. Event organizers are encouraging people to carpool or take alternate rotues.