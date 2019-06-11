Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

AURORA – Authorities in Aurora have announced the arrest of Andrew Joseph Condon on a charge of first-degree murder for the December 2018 death of LeBrea Jackson.

According to the Aurora Police Department, investigators backtracked the suspected beginning of this case to a December 17 family disturbance reported inside an apartment on East Jewell Ave. 9 days later the family of LeBrea Jackson reported her as missing.

In early January, the 23-year-old woman’s remains were found inside a container left at an abandoned truck stop in Aguilar, Colorado.

Police south of Dallas arrested Condon during an early January traffic stop when they reported smelling marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Cleburne Times-Review. He was held in Texas on charges of fraudulent use/possession of identification, failure to identify fugitive and marijuana possession.

Aurora Police have not detailed how Condon and Jackson knew each other.