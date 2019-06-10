Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10

PUEBLO – The Ilex Project on I-25 is causing more headaches for drivers.

From June 10 through the 14, CDOT crews will complete work on some of the bridges on I-25 and the on-and-off ramps throughout the construction zone, which will require temporary lane closures.

Here are the following lane and ramp closures:

Monday, June 10 until 7 p.m. the northbound D Street, Exit 98A off-ramp will be closed. There will be detour signs that will direct drivers to the northbound City Center Drive Exit 98B off-ramp.

June 10 through Wednesday, June 12, travelers will encounter alternating left- and right-lane closures on northbound I-25 from Abriendo Avenue to City Center Drive. This will be happening from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

On Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. CDOT will close the northbound City Center Drive, Exit 98B off-ramp. Detour signs will direct drivers to the northbound D Street Exit 98A off-ramp.

On those same dates and times, there will be alternating left-and-right-lane closures on northbound I-25, just north of D Street to City Center Drive.

Finally on June 14 and June 15, expect to see alternating left-and-right-lane closures on southbound I-25 from City Center Drive to Santa Fe Avenue.

Speeds are reduced to 45 mph and traffic delays are expected. Motorists are urged to take alternate routes, and use extra caution while traveling through the construction zone.