The 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo coming to town

COLORADO SPRINGS – Championship rodeo is coming to town this summer at the 79th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been a Colorado Springs tradition since 1937, showcasing top rodeo talent and action.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days kicks off with a parade on Tuesday, July 9. You’ll see floats, equestrian groups, and lots of local businesses as they head south on Tejon.

Then, get ready to Rodeo starting July 10-13, with four performances of invitational championship rodeo and the thrilling Gold Buckle Championship Round on Saturday night, where the top eight scores and eight fastest times from the qualifying performances lay it all on the line for over $200,000 in prize money.

This is all being held at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

