Rising water in Arkansas River attracting people to Cañon City

CAÑON CITY – The rising water in the Arkansas River is attracting people to Cañon City.

For some, it’s bringing excitement to the region, but for others, they will think twice before doing activities in the water.

“Seeing this happen is awesome. It is awesome for our tourism, it is great for all of the boaters, rafters, and fishermen as well because this is giving our river life,” said Mykel Kroll, Fremont County Emergency Manager.

“Probably shouldn’t get in it, it is a scary thought how fast I can go down that, how fast you can go down that,” said Chance Goodman, Brighton resident.

The Fremont County Emergency Manager expects the rafting season in Fremont County to be historical this year.