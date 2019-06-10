Regency Tower residents gather belongings

COLORADO SPRINGS – Residents burned out by a fire at Regency Tower Apartment in May were allowed to return to their homes Monday to retrieve their belongings.

Only residents living on floors one through nine could get their things. The top two floors are still closed due to extreme fire and smoke damage.

”I would say probably 80 percent of the folks are opting to come back if they can, this is their home. I mean a lot of these residents have been here twelve, fifteen years. This is home,” said property manager, Cherie Pearson.

Residents will be allowed in the building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday of this week. They will be out of the apartments for another two months while crews clean up asbestos inside the building.

Regency Towers and the Apartment Association are helping some residents find housing until the building is returned to management.