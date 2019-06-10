Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West

PUEBLO – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in Pueblo West.

The Sheriffs’ Office said deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of W. Magnum Dr. just before 8 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead a short time later. A suspect was “quickly apprehended and taken into custody,” according to the Sheriffs’ Office.

There is no threat to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office said the details that led up to the shooting are still being investigated. Residents can expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger

High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger

9:10 pm
Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project

9:10 pm
Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West

9:05 pm
High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger
News

High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project
Covering Colorado

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West

Scroll to top
Skip to content