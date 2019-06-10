Kansas teen dies at summer camp in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY – A 16-year-old boy mysteriously died on June 7th at a summer camp in Custer County.

The teen was visiting the Sky Ranch summer camp with his church group from Kansas.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the death has been classified as suspicious because the young man appeared to be healthy and there were no obvious signs of trauma. Preliminary autopsy reports showed the teen suffered a pulmonary embolism, which is believed to be the cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are awaiting toxicology reports and the final report from the medical examiner.

At this time, no foul play is expected.