Garden of the Gods project to help protect nearby homes

COLORADO SPRINGS – Look for construction traffic and flaggers near Garden of the Gods along 30th St.

The city will be doing flood mitigation work along Camp Creek on the far northeast side of the park. Crews will be building a new stormwater detention facility to control flooding along the creek and into Pleasant Valley.

“This first phase of the project will take about a hundred homes out of the flood plain,” said Mike Chaves, managing engineer.

Work on the first phase should take about six months.

“There’s a following project that isn’t funding that would take almost all the properties out of the flood plain when that’s completed,” Chaves said.

FEMA’s hazard mitigation grant program is helping fund the project.

The city says construction should not impact traffic or hikers in the park.