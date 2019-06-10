Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

MIAMI – A former sheriff’s deputy from Colorado has been sentenced to nine years in prison in a Florida child pornography case.

According to the Associated Press, court records show that on Monday, a federal judge in Miami sentenced 56-year-old Donald Glenn Beasley of Key Largo. In February, Beasley pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Beasley is a former deputy. He was terminated from the office in 2016.

The A.P. said evidence collected in the case showed that the FBI found multiple images and videos of child pornography on devices belonging to Beasley after executing a search warrant at his home. Many involved children under the age of 12.

Following his prison sentence, Beasley must also serve 20 years on probation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)