Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center

Bill Engvall
(Rick Scuteri/AP Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS – Comedian Bill Engvall is coming to Southern Colorado.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the country’s top comedians will be at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, October 10.

Tickets for the event range in prices from $39 to $119 plus fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at The Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena box offices. You can also call (719) 520-SHOW to get your tickets.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
