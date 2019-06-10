Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Federal officials say they have ticketed a Colorado woman for dumping a large pile of roofing material and other trash on public land in Wyoming.

Investigators said Monday 31-year-old Idalia Reyes-Cruz, of Denver, faces a $780 fine if convicted.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says one of its employees found the trash May 13 near Farson in western Wyoming. BLM investigators say a water bottle with a name written on it and discarded invoices led them to Reyes-Cruz.

BLM officials say Cruz worked in the Jackson area and would return to Colorado through Farson.

It was unknown whether Cruz had an attorney. Online listings show a woman by the same name works at USA Roofing in Denver and provide a nonworking phone number for the business.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Car jacking suspect has a history of drug abuse and car theft

Car jacking suspect has a history of drug abuse and car theft

7:40 pm
Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land

Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land

7:30 pm
Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

6:48 pm
Car jacking suspect has a history of drug abuse and car theft
News

Car jacking suspect has a history of drug abuse and car theft

Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land
Covering Colorado

Colorado woman faces large fine for dumping trash on public land

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content