Black Hills Energy trying again with controversial power line

PUEBLO WEST – Black Hills Energy is giving a controversial power line a second try.

The Reliability Upgrade for Southern Colorado will expand from Pueblo West through Penrose, to Canon City. It is similar to a project that was rejected by Pueblo County Commissioners earlier this year, but this time around Black Hills is buying land from Pueblo West to build a sub-station and wants to build the line close to businesses, as opposed to houses on Industrial.

“They determined that they want to do more engagement with Pueblo West residents before they move forward with any formal plan to purchase the land,” said Jay Michael Baker, with the Pueblo West Metro District.

Black Hills will have public meetings to discuss the plan next Tuesday in Florence and again next Wednesday in Pueblo West.

The project needs to be approved by Pueblo and Fremont County to move forward.