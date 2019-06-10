Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE – Monday, Colorado Parks and wildlife shared a disturbing video of a black bear attempting to enter a home in Palmer Lake.

In the video, the bear cautiously makes its way onto the porch of the home and then goes to a sliding door and clearly attempts to open it.

CPW said the aggressive behavior came one night after the same bear took a bag of food from the home.

Situations like this are why it’s imperative that we stay bear aware in Colorado and why CPW says they preach locking first-floor windows and doors in bear country.

 

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
