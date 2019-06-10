Bear attempts to open door and enter home in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE – Monday, Colorado Parks and wildlife shared a disturbing video of a black bear attempting to enter a home in Palmer Lake.

In the video, the bear cautiously makes its way onto the porch of the home and then goes to a sliding door and clearly attempts to open it.

CPW said the aggressive behavior came one night after the same bear took a bag of food from the home.

Situations like this are why it’s imperative that we stay bear aware in Colorado and why CPW says they preach locking first-floor windows and doors in bear country.

WATCH disturbing video of a bear trying to enter a home last week in Palmer Lake. THIS is why we preach locking first-floor windows and doors in bear country. This aggressive behavior came one night after it took a bag of food from the home. Wait for the end. Scary. #BearAware pic.twitter.com/C0YqNrDVzy — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 10, 2019

