2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15

LARKSPUR – Are you looking to take a magical tour through time? Well, now you can at the 43rd annual Colorado Renaissance Fair.

You can watch artisans create original works of ancient craft and enjoy delicious food, like roasted turkey legs, fresh baked goods and much more. There will also be hundreds of costumed performances. If you are planning to get married, you can enjoy your happily ever after at the Charm of Canterbury Chapel, followed by a reception and feast at Royal Gardens.

The festival will be held on multiple weekends in June, July, and August:

June 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30

July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28

August 3-4

It is held at 650 W. Perry Park Avenue in Larkspur from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

With the I-25 Gap lane closures this week, event organizers are encouraging people to take alternate routes.

“I-25 is tough, I don’t care where it is we all know it’s tough, it’s a Tuesday and it’s tough, so if people look at 105 or different areas coming in the back ways and with the technology that’s out there nowadays people can beware and look to take the easiest safest and most convenient route,” says Jim Paradise, V.P./Director of Marketing for the Renaissance Festival.

For ticket information and much more click here.