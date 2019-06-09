Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
La Junta woman killed in single vehicle crash in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a La Junta woman dead, Saturday morning.

State Patrol said the crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 50 in Otero County, approximately 5 miles east of Fowler.

Troopers determined that a Saturn car was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 when it went off the side of the road and rolled 2 and 3/4 times.

State Patrol said the driver, 41-year-old Jose Garcia of Rocky Ford, was seriously injured and transported to Parkview Hospital in Pueblo. His condition is unknown at this time.

The passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Linda Garcia of La Junta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both people were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. At this time alcohol and speed are not being considered factors in the crash, according to State Patrol.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
