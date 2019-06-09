Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank

GREELEY (AP) – A Colorado police officer shot and wounded a man who was reported holding a road flare near a methanol tank on Saturday.

Authorities say the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in rural Weld County after police responded to a call about a suspicious person.

Police say they encountered a man who refused to comply with their verbal commands.

After less lethal attempts against the man were ineffective, a Greeley police officer fired his weapon at the suspect who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police declined to release the identity and condition of the suspect. No other information was immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

