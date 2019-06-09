Florence woman dies in fiery crash in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a woman dead Saturday afternoon in Fremont County.

State Patrol said the crash happened just after noon Saturday, on Fremont County Rd. 19, which is just south of Florence.

According to State Patrol, 17-year-old Justin Lopez Jr. was driving a Ford pickup truck when he lost control and went off the side of the road. The pickup collided with a bridge and rolled into a dry riverbed before becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Lopen was able to crawl from the vehicle but sustained serious injuries. He was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

State Patrol said 21-year-old Mackenzie Clausen, of Florence, was a passenger in the pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Patrol, both Lopez and Clausen were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Speed is being considered a factor. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a contributing factor.

State Patrol said the Fremont County DA’s office is considering charges.