Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

DENVER – Police are investigating a deadly three-car hit-and-run crash along Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Our partner Denver7 reports the accident happened around 3:20 a.m Sunday morning. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police tweeted the suspected driver is described as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and was last seen on foot.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as we learn more.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

9:07 am
Pueblo police investigating a single-vehicle crash

Pueblo police investigating a single-vehicle crash

8:05 am
Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

5:03 am
Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection
Covering Colorado

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

Pueblo police investigating a single-vehicle crash
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating a single-vehicle crash

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday
News

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

Scroll to top
Skip to content