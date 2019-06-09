Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

Intersection of Colfax & Colorado Blvd is closed for a 3 car hit & run fatal crash. 1 party transported to hospital with serious injuries & 1 party pronounced deceased at the scene. Suspected driver is described as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing last seen on foot. pic.twitter.com/Kpy7o691pm — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 9, 2019

DENVER – Police are investigating a deadly three-car hit-and-run crash along Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Our partner Denver7 reports the accident happened around 3:20 a.m Sunday morning. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police tweeted the suspected driver is described as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and was last seen on foot.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as we learn more.