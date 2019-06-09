Colorado Springs city officials join in on Pop-Cycle Family Ride

COLORADO SPRINGS – Sunday, Colorado Springs city officials joined local cyclists for the Pop-Cycle Family Ride.

Riders started at 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at America the Beautiful Park and took a six-mile route along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail, stopping for popsicles at a spot affectionately known as “Pop-Cycle Bridge.”

Organizers said events like this are a unique way to build community bonds.

“This provides that experience to connect with other people, kids connect with other kids, and everyone to simply have fun,” said Kids on Bikes Executive Director, Daniel Byrd.

Don’t fret if you missed Sunday’s ride, as they take place every Sunday at 1:00 p.m. through the Summer.